Nutrition and Supplements Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story || Balchem, Nutralliance, Natures Product

Nutritional supplements are meant to supplement the diet and it’s intended to intake in liquid, capsule or tablet forms. These supplements include vitamin, protein, minerals and amino acid among other nutritional substances that maybe not be consumed with a regular diet. These supplements if not taken in prescribed limits have their own disadvantage as it may cause serious health concerns to individual health. Despite stringent regulatory guidelines set by government bodies such as FDA and others, the nutritional accounts for over USD 38 billion a year with a further increase in its market size owing to growing consumption fueled by digital advertising of these products.

Latest survey report on Global Nutrition and Supplements Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Nutrition and Supplements segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. Wide lists of manufacturers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Maat Nutritionals (United States), Natures Product Inc. (United States), Bactolac Pharmaceutical (United States), Superior Supplement Manufacturing (United States), Asiamerica Ingredients (United States), Balchem Corporation (United States), Barrington Nutritionals (United States), Lallemand Bio-Ingredients (United States), Arizona Nutritional Supplements (United States), Nutralliance, Inc. (United States).

“Consumers are increasingly aware of the food they consume and it impacts on holistic health. As affluence increases, the ability to invest in diagnostic services and premium food products to meet their expectations.” To provide further guidance on how specific trends in Nutrition and Supplements Industry will have a big impact and what factored into the market trajectory and strategy planning of manufacturers in next 5-7 years is precisely covered in scope of Global Nutrition and Supplements Market Study.

Scope of Study: The Nutrition and Supplements Market Size by Revenue in Dollar (USD) terms, Volume (Consumption, Production & Capacity) is segmented by Type (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Protein, Others), Application (Additional Supplement, Medicinal Supplement, Sports Nutrition), Function (Additional Supplement, Medicinal Supplement, Sports Nutrition), Category (Infant dietary supplements, Children dietary supplements, Adult dietary supplements, Pregnant women dietary supplements, Old-aged dietary supplements) Materials, by Country/Region and Players.

The Country Level Analysis in Nutrition and Supplements Market Study provides Breakdown as

– North America (U.S. & Canada) {Market Size by Value (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Latin America (Brazil , Mexico & Rest of Latin America) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Asia (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, RoMEA) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Rest of World {Market Size (USD Billion) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Market Trend:

Innovation In Terms of Introduction of Nutraceutical Products

Increased Relevance for Preventive Healthcare System

Lifestyle Enhancement Products



Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness Towards Functional Food

Rising Alertness among Gym Professional and Athletes towards Calories Reduction

Increasing urbanization



Market Opportunities:

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Technological Advancement in Manufacturing Techniques Which May Include 3D Printing

Additionally, the study has given lot of attention on Nutrition and Supplements Pricing Analysis by Region (Weighted Average) & Supply Chain Metric to deliver impact analysis of downstream and upstream stakeholders (Raw Materials, Suppliers, 4Ps etc). Also, a separate chapter is added showcasing survey outcome of most significant drivers or growth initiatives that companies should consider in next one to three years. Some of the parameters considers during interview / questionnaire of Nutrition and Supplements Market survey are Product Innovations, New Sales Channel and distribution strategies, Pricing and promotion strategies, Merger & Acquisitions, entering in new market, technological advancements, new Merchandizing strategies and Changing customer dynamics.

