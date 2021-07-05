Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market is forecast to reach USD 25.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Nylon Partially Oriented Yarn or commonly known as Nylon POY is the primary form of nylon yarn. It is also known as nylon pre-oriented yarn. It is the primary form of yarn formed directly by spinning nylon Chips. Partially oriented yarn is mainly utilized for texturizing and to make textured yarn. The textured yarn made from POY is polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY). POY is also used in draw warping techniques for warp knitting, weaving, twisting, dyeing, and others. Partially oriented yarn comes with various cross-sections such as plain round, triangular, trilobal, and circular, among others. Its more durable, strong, resilient, and lightweight properties make it highly suitable for many heavy-duty applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of nylon fibers in intimate wears, sports wears, swimwear, and home décor products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Nylon Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Denier Rating Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

High

Medium

Low

Luster Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Semi Dull

Bright Trilobal

Bright Round

Dope Dyed Black

Set Yarn

Slightly Intermingle

Heavy Intermingle

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Textile & Fabric Industries

Industrial Fibers

Consumer Products

Thermoplastic Products

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

