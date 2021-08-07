Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising government initiatives to increase the safety and protection of off-highway vehicles, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to grow exponentially. Besides, rising construction activity in both the public and private sectors is likely to accelerate market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The growing unwillingness of end-users to change business practices is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

The aftermarket segment is expected to sustain stable market growth since it provides total ownership costs, pilot testing, streamlined integration, atheist branding.

Over the forecast timeline, the construction industry accounts for the largest market. This technology provides organizations with intelligence gathering-level details of how the vehicles and installations operate and how they are used, allowing them to identify and take steps anywhere they exist to correct shortfalls in vehicle operations.

Over the forecasted period, North America is expected to hold the largest market. The rapid expansion of the construction industry in this region is anticipated to boost the market for this technology, especially in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Besides, the growing number of transportation companies is expected to further propel the market growth.

Key participants include Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market on the basis of technology, sales channel, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Satellite Cellular

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Aftermarket OEM

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Agriculture Construction Mining Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising governmental initiatives to improve the safety and security of the off-highway vehicles

4.2.2.2. Growth in construction industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing hesitancy of end users

4.2.3.2. Lack of training

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Satellite

5.1.2. Cellular

Chapter 6. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market By Sales Channel Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Sales Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Aftermarket

6.1.2. OEM

CONTINUED…!

