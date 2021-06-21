Oncology Nutrition Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirements are the major factors driving oncology nutritional market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.52 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirements.

The Oncology Nutrition Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.52 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.77 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirements.

Dietary factors are identified as having a significant impact on cancer risk, with different dietary elements increasing as well as reducing risk. Diet and obesity can be associated with up to 30% to 35% of deaths from cancer, whereas physical inactivity appears to be associated with 7% cancer risk.

About 85% of all cases of cancer are caused by diet and lifestyle. Food is vital. It can contribute to cancer development as well as help the cancer process prevention and management. Clinical outcomes are significantly improved by using Oncology Nutrition as an integrated and holistic approach to cancer.

Overall market growth is driven largely by shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing cancer incidence, increasing demand for nutritional requirements in the home care sector, increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing the quality of nutritional interventions in clinical research.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1374

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Hormel Foods (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Meiji Holdings (Japan), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danone (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Victus (US), Global Health Products (US) and others..

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Oncology Nutrition industry, the market is segmented into:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Blood Cancer

Other Cancers

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Stages (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chemotherapy

Hormone therapy

Radiation therapy

Surgery

Immunotherapy

Stem cell transplant

Nutrition Support (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1374

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Oncology Nutrition market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oncology-nutrition-market

Benefits of Oncology Nutrition Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Oncology Nutrition sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Oncology Nutrition industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Oncology Nutrition industry

Analysis of the Oncology Nutrition market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1374

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth

Biosimilars Market Analysis

Thoracic Catheters Market Share