Paper and Pulp Market Companies,Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2027

Increasing adoption of paper and pulp in the packaging and printing industry due to preference of light-weight materials and increasing demand in various end-use industries, especially from the pharmaceutical and printing industries, are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of the PPI market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Paper and Pulp Market was valued at USD 518.83 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 679.72 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 3.45%.

Market Size – USD 518.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.45%, Market Trends – increasing demand from packaging and printing widening the scope for Paper and Pulp Market.

The raw materials for pulp & paper include cellulosic fibers and other plant materials. Some synthetic materials may be used to impart special qualities to the finished product. Paper is made from wood fibers, but rags, flax, cotton linters, and bagasse (sugar cane residues) are also used in some papers. Used paper is also recycled, and after purifying and sometimes deinking, it is often blended with virgin fibers and reformed again into the paper. Products such as cellulose acetate, rayon, cellulose esters that are made from cellulose will be used for packaging films, explosives. Paper and pulp market on the based on type can be classified into: paper manufacturing, paper chemical manufacturing, paper and pulp machinery manufacturing. The paper manufacturing segment is the most dominated segment in this industry, but the segment of paper chemical manufacturing can be segmented into three more parts: process chemicals, functional chemicals, and coatings. The paper chemical manufacturing market is growing at a robust pace especially in the pharmaceutical industries and medical laboratories. The process chemicals can be sub-segmented and classified into categories such as: Retention chemicals, fixing agents, and water treatment chemicals. In recent years, several economic driving forces have also emerged. Many companies are investigating effluent closure or at least minimum-impact possibilities because they offer several economic benefits. For the most part, mills working toward minimum impact or bleach plant filtrate closure have not attempted to take advantage of this approach in the marketplace. Several mills in Scandinavia have placed TEF (totally effluent-free) or MIM (minimum impact mill) products on the market, seeking premiums, but have not achieved any significant success. But effluent closure or minimum impact could become a fairly significant marketing tool for the paper and pulp industry in the twenty-first century

Paper and Pulp Market Top Players:

International Paper (US),

Georgia pacific crop.,

Weyerhaeuser Corporation,

Stora Enso,

Kimberly-Clark Corp.,

UPM,

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA),

Oji Paper,

Nippon Unipac Holding,

Procter & Gamble

Paper and Pulp Market segmentation by Types:

Paper Manufacturing

Paper Chemical Manufacturing

Paper and Pulp machinery manufacturing

Paper and Pulp Market segmentation by Application:

Packaging Pharmaceuticals Healthcare Food Beverages Others

Printing Commercial Printing Packaging Printing Publication Printing

Pharmaceutical

Consumer

Construction Residential Non-Residential Infrastructure

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Paper and Pulp Market Report:

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Extensive study of key segments and sub-segments of the Paper and Pulp market

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome entry-level barriers in the Paper and Pulp market over the forecast period

