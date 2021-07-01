Paper Diagnostics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Paper Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 10.69 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be fueled up by the increasing use of paper-based testing kits for diabetes and pregnancy tests. Incisive demand for low-cost, disposable, non-invasive, and quicker diagnostic solutions for healthcare and environmental applications are augmenting the demand for paper diagnostics market. Easy availability of these paper diagnostic kits in a remote area, affordable & deliverable to end-to-end user aspects, rapid & robust design, easy usability, and decent accuracy in the results for many diagnostic tests have been some of the primary reasons behind the tremendous popularity of this diagnostic solution. While, increasing rate of infectious diseases, growing prevalence of chronic or lifestyle diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle & smoking, and rising popularity & reliability of the pregnancy test kits are some of the subordinate factors that help prosper the market.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Acon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GVS S.p.A., Diagnostics For All, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Navigene Genetic Science Private Ltd., Micro Essential Laboratory Inc, and FFEI Life Sciences, among others.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Paper Diagnostics Market on the basis of application, product type, end-use verticals, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Clinical Diagnostics Cancerous Diseases Infectious Diseases Liver Diseases

Food Quality Testing

Environmental Monitoring

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Paper Based Microfluidics

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Home Healthcare

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

