PEEK Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global PEEK market is projected to be worth USD 1,225.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing necessity for automotive weight reduction, fueled by the need to have better mileage and lower carbon dioxide emissions, are causative of the miniaturization of the automotive component and modules and functional incorporation. Consequently, OEMs are focusing on advanced and innovative materials such as PEEK, possessing lightweight and high specific strength to manufacture cost-effective parts with enhanced performance.

Moreover, PEEK, with its exceptional ductility and high fatigue strength, is beneficial in lowering maintenance resulting in uptime and increased productivity. Superior combination of high fatigue strength and ductility.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Solvay launched KetaSpire® PEEK XT, which provides the benefits of standard PEEK’s chemical resistance and improved strength and rigidity at higher temperatures.

PEEK plastic gives a maximum weight saving of 80.0% than metals. The lightweight characteristic, along with low friction and wear rate and exceptional resistance to corrosion, can enhance the total transmission efficiency.

Peek Polymers maintains its physical form and physical characteristics under tremendously high temperatures up to 480 degrees Centigrade. It is approved by the FDA for use in the food & beverage industry. Also, it is resistant to harsh chemicals and emits significantly less amount of toxic-gases.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Darter Plastics Inc., Evonik Industries, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., SABIC, Victrex PLC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., Jrlon Inc., and Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PEEK market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Filled Carbon Filled Unfilled Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrical & Electronics Aerospace Automotive Medical Oil & Gas Others



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the PEEK market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global PEEK market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global PEEK market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. PEEK Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. PEEK Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for lightweight materials

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand from the aerospace industry

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.4. Surging demand from emerging markets

4.2.2.5. Surging demand for additive manufactured molds

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive product

4.2.3.2. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

CONTINUED…!

