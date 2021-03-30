PG&E and BMW Group are integrating renewable energy and other resources into the equation involving electric vehicles

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the BMW Group declared plans to dive deep into smart electric vehicle technology by partnering with renewable energy utilities for sustainability. A tweet by BMW Group explained that their objective is to ensure that they do not leave their customers at the mercy of the utilities providing renewable energy but to make it a delightful experience by factoring in renewable energy into the electric vehicle charging stations.

Moreover, the customers can enjoy the subsidized rates because of reduced energy costs. The two companies are initiating phase three of the ChargeForward program. The program will ensure that the customers for these utilities in North and Central California are served adequately by the charging infrastructure developed.

The program will cater to approximately 3000 electric vehicle drivers, which is the highest compared to the previous two phases. Moreover, the customers can eliminate their range anxiety since the resources will meet their objectives as drivers.

The companies will also incorporate renewable energy into their stations which meets their desire to have clean energy sources. Additionally, the utilities will communicate with their electric vehicle customers to advise them on the appropriate time to recharge their cars. The program manager explained that they are enrolling candidates for the ChargeForward program beginning April this year through to 2023.

The companies are banking on the program to sustain the large fleet of vehicles that will be entering the market in the next two years. Additionally, the vehicles would have the ability to discharge their power to support the grid when emergencies arise. PG&E and the BMW Group agreed to venture into their laboratories to ensure that they develop the electric vehicles with the systems supporting this feature.

This technology’s success will benefit customers who will save what they would have spent on developing backup power sources. The electric vehicle drivers can also be advised to take the opportunity to exploit the clean energy when the charge points are free. The energy service manager for the BMW Group utility in North America, Adam Langton, stated that they plan on utilizing the program to illustrate how digital technology can help customers.

On the other hand, the Director of Integrated Grid Planning and Innovation at PG&E, Quinn Nakayama, explained that the electric vehicles that would be ascribing to this technology would encourage the development of clean energy in California. Nakayama added that the partnership with BMW would allow for the display of smart charging technologies and their fusion into the electric grid.