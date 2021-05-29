Photoacoustic Imaging Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global Photoacoustic Imaging Market will be worth USD 175.8 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. According to our analysts, it is forecasted to touch the USD 241 million by 2022. A steep increase in the growth curve has been prevalent from 2018, mainly because of the launch of clinical products that were approved in 2017, like the Imagio system from Seno Medical Instruments, US. The primary application areas that are likely to benefit from clinical products are cardiovascular diagnostics, cancer research, brain imaging, therapy monitoring, dermatology and drug developments..

Attributing to the recent technological advancements, the established and emerging manufacturers in the market, are also developing and offering innovative photoacoustic imaging solutions. Furthermore, because of the potential usage in humans, research is underway to develop and produce novel clinical photoacoustic imaging solutions.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June, 2020, Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. launched the first of its kind ultra high to low frequency ultrasound imaging system equipped with a frequency range from 71-1 MHz. With an open and configurable architecture, this product is specifically targeted towards scientific research community.

The highly going incidence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases and cancer is pressing the utilization of non-invasive and real-time diagnostic methods for detection. When it is compared to traditional ultrasound, the technology is emerging as a crucial diagnostic approach for the detecting as well as managing chronic disorders easy. This is mainly because of its efficiency in the functional characterization of living tissues, the growing demand for PA is increasing in clinical as well as preclinical research favorably for the initial detection of cancer as well as the abnormalities in cardiovascular diseases and microcirculation.

Key participants include illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Photoacoustic Imaging Market on the product, end user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Imaging Systems Lasers Transducers Contrast Agents Software

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Institutions Hospitals and Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Cardiology Neurology Hematology Others



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Photoacoustic Imaging market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Coverage of the Photoacoustic Imaging Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Photoacoustic Imaging market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Photoacoustic Imaging market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technology advancements mainly in the area of noninvasive technology

4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders across major analyzed regions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled operators across the value chain

4.2.3.2. High procuring cost and even higher data requirement

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Imaging Systems

5.1.2. Lasers

5.1.3. Transducers

5.1.4. Contrast Agents

5.1.5. Software

READ MORE…!

