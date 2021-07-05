Phototherapy Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The continuous rise in incidences of neonatal jaundice in both developed and developing markets, rising number of people suffering from skin diseases, frequent launch of technologically advanced products, and rising adoption of LED-based phototherapy equipment are the key factors responsible for the high CAGR in the forecasted period.

the global Phototherapy market was valued at USD 500.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 717.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. The study covers the genre of healthcare with special focus on the Phototherapy market. Phototherapy is a type of treatment that involves exposure to fluorescent light bulbs or other sources of light such as halogen lights, sunlight and light emitting diodes or LED lights in order to treat certain medical conditions. It uses Ultraviolet Light (UV Light). Mainly, there are two kinds of rays in the UV light namely, Ultraviolet A rays (UVA) and ultraviolet B rays (UVB). The treatment can be given either to a specific area of the body or to the whole body. A rise in the tendencies of the people to encounter skin diseases. Rising cases of skin diseases, neonatal jaundice, mood and sleep problems etc. along with technological advancements and increasing awareness among the people are the key driving factors. Rising preference towards minimally invasive treatments along with the continuous technological developments are some of the other key factors driving the market. However, strict regulations of the government for the launch of new, improved devices, the high costs and the side effects are the major restraining factors for the market.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Wellton Healthcare, GE healthcare, Phoenix Medical Systems, Nice Neotech Medical Services Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp. and Atom Medical Corporation, among others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultraviolet B (UVB)

Psoralen UV A (PUVA)

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Skin Disease: Psoriasis Eczema Vitiligo Acne Other

Mood and Sleep Disorders

Cancers and Pre-cancers

Neonatal Jaundice

Other Diseases

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home

Hospitals

Clinics

Device Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CFL

Lamps

LED

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Phototherapy Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

