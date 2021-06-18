Plating on Plastics Market Research 2020: Currently Trending Market Strategies of Production and Applications by 2027

The Global Plating on Plastics market is anticipated to reach USD 850.0 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The development of market growth has been driven by the increasing applications in the automotive and electronic industries. P.O.P. requires putting metal on a polymer substratum like chromium, nickel, among others. This is designed to provide the resin with practical and decorative advantages.

The plating capacity has an inverse relationship to the polymer substrate’s chemical resistance, which means that the higher the chemical resistance, the harder it is to plate. Manufacturers also use A.B.S. for the plating. A.B.S. is predicted to be the biggest group of plastics and is expected to rise significantly over the projected period. Other-types of plastics include ABS / PC, PBT, PEEK, and others.

Key participants include Atotech, Phillips Plating Corporation, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Precision Plating (Aust) Pty Ltd., Classic Chrome Plating Inc., Elix Polymers, Sharrets Plating Inc., MacDermid Incorporated, Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd, and P.O.P Plating on Plastic AB, among

Electronics applications are expected to experience the fastest growth in 2019-2027 over the next few years. Added metal benefits to the plastic substratum improve the product’s overall strength, cosmetic quality, and corrosion resistance. The final product is medium weight and best suitable for use in the automotive, telecommunications, and other end-use industries. Growing environmental issues and the need for affordable, lightweight vehicles are raising rising competition for the P.O.P. market. P.O.P.’s application areas are also increasing in infrastructure, medical equipment, and consumer products due to their comprehensive benefits.

Yet growing stringency in regulations governing legislation can have a significant effect on overall business development. The Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) has prohibited the use of hexavalent chromium in the P.O.P. industry. Strict legislation laid down by E.P.A. and OSHA is also likely to hamper overall development in the coming years.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Plating on Plastics market on the basis of Plating, Plastic, Application, and region:

Plating Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Chrome

Nickel

Others

Plastic Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

ABS

ABS/PC

PEI

PBT

LCP

PEEK

PP

Nylon/Polyamide

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Utilities

Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Plating on Plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Plating on Plastics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in the automobile sector

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for lightweight component

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for Plating on Plastics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Plastic design and process cost concerns

4.2.3.2. Stringent environmental concerns

4.2.3.3. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

