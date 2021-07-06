Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Rising incidences of respiratory diseases, surging geriatric population base susceptible to chronic diseases, technological advancements in terms of device used, and surging awareness regarding the benefits of pneumatic nebulizers are key factors contributing to high CAGR of pneumatic nebulizers during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the world market for pneumatic nebulizers market was valued at 866.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1.44 billion USD in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6 %. The nebulizer is a medical device that converts the drug into fog and sends it directly to the lungs. These are medical equipment used to treat respiratory conditions such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Ventilated pneumatic and pneumatic respiratory nebulizers are the two types of pneumatic nebulizers widely used in the global market. Ventilated pneumatic nebulizers use two similar unidirectional valves that help prevent the elimination of aerosols in the ecosystem. The use of two similar unidirectional valves helps to reduce the risk of contamination because the patient does not exhale into the reservoir. Breath activated nebulizers help increase the aerosol delivery of the drug by producing an aerosol during inhalation. As a result, these devices only generate aerosols when the patient inhales.

The prevalence of respiratory diseases, associated with the rising geriatric population is fueling the progression of this market. The market is also based on the use of portable nebulizers. Home care devices have grown in popularity in recent years. Product miniaturization and technological advances are leading to the adoption of home health care devices. Home health care is a cost-effective alternative to expensive hospital stays, which should stimulate the nebulizer market. The easy availability of compact sprays ideal for home use as well as technological innovations to reduce sound and improve functionality increase its adoption in home health care. The increase in the geriatric population worldwide should increase the use of respiratory care devices during the prognosis period. However, the high cost of pneumatic nebulizers and lack of awareness is expected to hinder the market progress during the forecast period 2019-26.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Aerogen Limited, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Heyer Medical AG, OMRON Corporation, PARI Medical Holdings GmbH, Philips Respironics Inc., Salter Labs, TaiDoc Technologies and others., collectively constituting a competitive market.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Pneumatic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home care

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

