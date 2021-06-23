Poloxamer Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report to 2026

A new report has been recently published by Report and Data, titled Global Poloxamer Market Forecast to 2027. A detailed overview of the market with current information about market growth, product types, revenue share, market size and top companies is provided in the report. It also offers an extensive historical analysis for all market segments and sub-segments. The data is derived form authentic sources, verified by industry experts. The prime objective of this report is to help user understand market insights such as definition, market potential, drivers, restraints, market elements and challenges. The report also employs various analytical tools such as pricing analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give accurate insights of the market.

Poloxamer, is a copolymer that is well recognized for its thermoreversible property. It also has various distinctive properties utilized in several formulations for its benefits over-optimizing the drug release from its formulation with its sol-gel properties. Despite their huge variation of applications, confined analytical techniques have been mentioned in many literature pieces for characterizing poloxamers and few are centered to quantify their contents in formulations with favored sensitivity and accuracy. This is the major reason why the demand for this compound is increasing across the globe.

The market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% till 2026. This growth is mainly attributed to the prospering healthcare sector in the region. Health care expenditure has been increasing in the region due to various initiatives taken by the government health insurance schemes in which poloxamers are widely used. These are also used in eye applications and contraceptive gels. Moreover, some grades of this compound are used in automobiles as well. For instance, the 407 grade has been used in vehicles for fluorinated dentifrices.

The report provides a detailed information about current competitive landscape, emphasizing on the activities undertaken by key players in the market. The key players listed in the report are focusing on various commercial activities and strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product launches to move closer to their desired market position during the forecast period. Some of the major key companies operating in the global Poloxamer Market Report include BASF, Anshul Life Sciences, DeWolf Chemicals, Solvay, Sirion Biotech Gmbh, BioPharm International, Sigma-Aldrich, Planet Science, and SpecialChem.

Furthermore, the report offers insights of the market segments based on product type, applications, end users, and geographical regions.

Poloxamer Market segmentation by Types:

Poloxamer 68

Poloxamer 88

Poloxamer Market segmentation by Application:

Biotechnological Activity

Brain Injury Treatment

DNA Delivery

Regional Outlook of Poloxamer Market:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Questions answered in the Poloxamer Market Report:

Which key players are operating in the global Poloxamer market?

What the key factors that are expected to fuel growth of the global Poloxamer market during the forecast period?

Which region is projected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period?

Which key restraints are expected to impede global market growth?

What are the key outcomes of 5 force analysis of the global Poloxamer market?

What is the expected market size of the global Poloxamer market during the forecast period?

What was the global market size in 2020?

What revenue CAGR is the global Poloxamer market expected to register over the forecast period?

