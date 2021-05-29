Polyester Textiles Market Size 2021, Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027| DuPont, Goonvean Fibres, TORAY

Los Angeles, United State: The global Polyester Textiles market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Polyester Textiles report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Polyester Textiles report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Polyester Textiles market.

The research study provides a special analysis of the competitive landscape and key players of the global Polyester Textiles market. It includes detailed company profiling of leading players with large focus on their markets served, capacity, sales, market share, recent developments, and revenue and production growth. The authors of the Polyester Textiles report have listed key successes of top players throughout the forecast period and the strategies used to achieve them. They have also shown the progress of players in important segments and regions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyester Textiles Market Research Report: DuPont, Goonvean Fibres, TORAY, Mitsubishi Chemical, Unitec Fibres, Reliance, Nanya Plastics, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang, Far Eastern New Century, Indo-Rama, Invista

Global Polyester Textiles Market by Type: Garment Grade, Wadding Grade, Decorative Grade, Industrial Grade

Global Polyester Textiles Market by Application: Apparel, Home Furnishing, Industrial, Other

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Polyester Textiles market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Polyester Textiles market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Polyester Textiles market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Polyester Textiles market?

What will be the size of the global Polyester Textiles market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Polyester Textiles market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Polyester Textiles market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Polyester Textiles market?

Table of Contents

1 Polyester Textiles Market Overview

1.1 Polyester Textiles Product Overview

1.2 Polyester Textiles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Garment Grade

1.2.2 Wadding Grade

1.2.3 Decorative Grade

1.2.4 Industrial Grade

1.3 Global Polyester Textiles Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Polyester Textiles Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Polyester Textiles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyester Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Polyester Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyester Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Polyester Textiles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyester Textiles Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyester Textiles Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyester Textiles Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyester Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyester Textiles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyester Textiles Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyester Textiles Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyester Textiles as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyester Textiles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyester Textiles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Polyester Textiles Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Polyester Textiles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyester Textiles Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyester Textiles Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyester Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Polyester Textiles Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Polyester Textiles by Application

4.1 Polyester Textiles Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Apparel

4.1.2 Home Furnishing

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Polyester Textiles Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Polyester Textiles Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyester Textiles Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Polyester Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Polyester Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Polyester Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Polyester Textiles by Country

5.1 North America Polyester Textiles Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Polyester Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Polyester Textiles by Country

6.1 Europe Polyester Textiles Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Polyester Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Polyester Textiles by Country

8.1 Latin America Polyester Textiles Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Polyester Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyester Textiles Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DuPont Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DuPont Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.2 Goonvean Fibres

10.2.1 Goonvean Fibres Corporation Information

10.2.2 Goonvean Fibres Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Goonvean Fibres Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DuPont Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.2.5 Goonvean Fibres Recent Development

10.3 TORAY

10.3.1 TORAY Corporation Information

10.3.2 TORAY Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 TORAY Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 TORAY Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.3.5 TORAY Recent Development

10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Unitec Fibres

10.5.1 Unitec Fibres Corporation Information

10.5.2 Unitec Fibres Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Unitec Fibres Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Unitec Fibres Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.5.5 Unitec Fibres Recent Development

10.6 Reliance

10.6.1 Reliance Corporation Information

10.6.2 Reliance Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Reliance Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Reliance Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.6.5 Reliance Recent Development

10.7 Nanya Plastics

10.7.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nanya Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nanya Plastics Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nanya Plastics Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.7.5 Nanya Plastics Recent Development

10.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang

10.8.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Recent Development

10.9 Far Eastern New Century

10.9.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Information

10.9.2 Far Eastern New Century Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Far Eastern New Century Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Far Eastern New Century Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.9.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Development

10.10 Indo-Rama

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyester Textiles Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Indo-Rama Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Indo-Rama Recent Development

10.11 Invista

10.11.1 Invista Corporation Information

10.11.2 Invista Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Invista Polyester Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Invista Polyester Textiles Products Offered

10.11.5 Invista Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyester Textiles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyester Textiles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Polyester Textiles Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Polyester Textiles Distributors

12.3 Polyester Textiles Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

