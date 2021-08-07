Polyethylene Furanoate Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Polyethylene Furanoate Market will be worth USD 120.1 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. PEF is a biobased polymer which is 100% recyclable and is extracted from plants. Various companies are focusing on the production of 100% biobased films, fibers and bottles because of which PEF is gaining traction. It is expected to observe significant growth because it is widely used as a potential substitute for biobased PET because of its better barrier, mechanical and thermal properties. Furthermore, it has superior tensile strength because of which it needs lesser additives than PET. Without affecting any performance of recycled PET, PEF has the potential to be recycled as well as incorporated into PET recycle streams at around 5% of PEF.

Over the recent past, demand for bottles has been increasing significantly because the carbonated soft drink industry is growing rapidly. Although, PET is majorly preferred for the manufacture of bottles globally, yet due to growing environmental concerns, the bottled packaging market is slowly setting its eyes on biobased plastic bottles. Hence, there will be a considerable adoption of PEF regarding bottled packaging applications over the forecasted span.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/267

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June 2019, the Netherlands based Avantium, commercialized its patented YXY branded technology of furanics. With the help of this strategy, the company is trying to produce technologically advanced green fuels in order to scale up the usage of PEF across all the major regions.

The bottle segment is gaining a lot of traction over the recent past and is likely to register a progressive CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecasted period. This is mainly because packaged drinking services are majorly shifting towards the adoption of PEF because of the friendly characteristics as well as the growing levels of awareness regarding the betterment of the environment.

The films made using PEF material have potentially good odor and gas barrier properties. They have the capability to replace different kinds of plastic resins present in packaging applications. This is likely to stimulate the demand of PEF over the forthcoming years and boost its market growth over the forecasted years.

Key participants include Avantium Technologies B.V., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sulzer ChemTech., Corbion, Biochem AG, and Swicofil AG. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyethylene Furanoate Market on the application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bottles Films Fibers Others



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Polyethylene Furanoate market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/267

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Polyethylene Furanoate market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Polyethylene Furanoate market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Polyethylene Furanoate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyethylene Furanoate Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for sustainable packaging

4.2.2.2. Consumer friendly properties of PEF as compared to biobased

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Threat of substitutes namely bio-degradable PET material

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Polyethylene Furanoate Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Bottles

5.1.2. Films

5.1.3. Fibers

5.1.4. Others

CONTINUED…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyethylene-furanoate-market

Thank you for reading our report. For more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know. We will offer you a report well-suited to your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Tissue Imaging [email protected] https://www.google.gp/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-imaging-market

Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives [email protected] https://www.google.com.gt/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-food-and-beverages-alternatives-market

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices [email protected] https://www.google.gg/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cardiac-monitoring-and-cardiac-rhythm-management-devices-market

Medical Devices Testing Services [email protected] https://www.google.gy/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-devices-testing-services-market

Smart Irrigation Controllers [email protected] https://www.google.ht/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-controllers-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs