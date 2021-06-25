Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Sales,Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2026

The Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) is a commercial polymer used in multiple sectors due to its flexibility, thermal stability, and impermeability to gases. It is also used for the manufacture of tubeless tires as it is able to hold air for a longer period of time.

Growing demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, sealants, automotive and fuel additives is pushing the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 2.45 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Rising demand from the tire industry.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) includes oxidation resistance, improved stability, and superior impermeability. Improvement in weathering resistance for the manufacture of pharmaceutical stoppers, construction sealants, hosepipes, and various mechanical goods is expected to encourage the growth of the market. Polyisobutylene (PIB) is used as a sealant in the sealing of photovoltaic system panels. This is owing to its improved properties of electrical insulation and resistance to gasses, and water vapor.

Expansion of the automotive industry in emerging nations such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is boosting the market in the region. On account of improving the road infrastructure, increase in spending ability and rise in ownership of vehicles per person is fueling the market for Polyisobutylene (PIB). The rapid growth of end user including automotive and construction sector is further encouraging the market.

Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Scope:

A broad Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market.

Major companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE,

TPC Group Inc.,

Ineos Group,

Braskem,

Exxon Mobil,

Lanxess AG,

Chevron Oronite Company LLC,

Infineum International Ltd.,

The Lubrizol Corporation,

and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

among

Type Outlook:

Conventional POLYISOBUTYLENE (PIB)

Highly Reactive POLYISOBUTYLENE (PIB)

Application Outlook:

Tires

Lubes Additives

Fuel Additives

2-Stroke Engines

Industrial Lubes and Others

Adhesives and Sealants

Regional Analysis of the Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market:

The global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Polyisobutylene (PIB) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyisobutylene (PIB) Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High demand in manufacture of tire and tube

4.2.2.2. Growth in adhesive and sealant industry

4.2.2.3. Increasing application in medical packaging

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent environmental legislations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

