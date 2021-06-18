Polyphenylene Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2026

The Global polyphenylene market is forecast to reach USD 5.94 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The expansion of the market is attributed to a combination of various market factors.

One of the factors in this regards is the increasing expenditure on infrastructural projects by the governments of different nations. As an instance, at present, there are various airport construction projects being developed in China like Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, and the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, among others. The increasing investments in such developmental projects are increasing the demand for polyphenylene. Furthermore, the expansion of the aerospace industry is further boosting the growth of the market. As an instance, Airbus had launched the largest passenger airliner- Airbus A380 that took its first flight in 2005. The mentioned advancements are a clear indication of the continuously evolving aerospace industry. In the manufacturing of this product, 50% of composites were used.

In addition to that, the automobile industry is witnessing growth and evolution like never before. With the development in this industry, there has been an increasing demand for lightweight, higher fuel efficiency, and lower emission products, which in turn increases the need for this polymer. Increased affordability and use of electronic products in developing regions is another factor which positively impacts the growth of the market.

In context to region, North America occupies a dominant market position. The market share held by this region is attributed to its well-established automotive industry, the aerospace sector, and the associated high demand for polyphenylene.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In regards to Type, the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) segment is leading the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 1.71 Billion in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the PPS is attributed to its extensive use because of its features like flexibility, high thermal resistance, chemical resistance, and mechanical characteristics. Complete recyclability of PPS and increased demand for environment-friendly products contribute to its growth rate.

In context to End-user, the Automotive segment occupies the largest market share of 38.0% in 2018 with the fastest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient products in the automotive sector results in increased use of the polymer in this sector, which contributes to its occupied market share.

While discussing End-user, it is mentionable here that the Electrical & Electronics segment occupies the third-largest market share of 23.0% in 2018 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Electrical & Electronics segment is attributed to increasing buying power of individuals, expansion of the electronics industry in developing nations and traits of polyphenylene like heat resistant, which result in its increased use in the electronics industry.

In regards to region, North America occupies the second-largest market share of0% in 2018, with the second-highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Factors like a well-established automotive industry, aerospace sector, and associated high demand for polyphenylene, supports the growth of the market in this region.

Key participants include Tosoh Corporation, Toray Industries, Solvay, Kureha Corporation, DIC Corporation, Celanese Corporation, LG Chem, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Ensigner, and China Lumena New Material.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyphenylene market according to Type, End-user, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polyphenylene Oxide/Polyphenylene Ether (PPO)/(PPE)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Others

End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Industrial

Automotive

Coatings

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Filter Bag

Composites

High-Performance Lubricants

Engineering Plastics

Others

How does our report help you?

By providing well-researched insights based on trends observed in the sector By defining and analyzing the current market scenario By identifying promising growth prospects and growth rate of major market segments and sub-segments By examining business verticals and products available in the industry, to draw insights from the competitive dynamics of the market By undertaking effective strategic planning and industry dynamics to facilitate constructive decision-making.

The report emphasizes the following key questions:

What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

