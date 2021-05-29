Polysorbate Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The polysorbate market is forecasted to grow substantially due to the growing applications of polysorbates in food products like ice creams to avoid rapid melting, in cakes to preserve smooth appearance without separation, and even to use powdered cocoa mix in hot drinks. Besides, the increasing application in cosmetic manufacturing is expected to further propel the market growth.

Due to the increasing use of this type of polysorbate in the cosmetics industry, the Polysorbate 20 segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This drug can be used as a solubilizing agent in oil-in-water emulsification and as a moisturizing agent in skincare products.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, Croda International Plc announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. This deal will strengthen Croda’s product portfolio and services.

Due to the growing use of polysorbate to prepare products for hair growth and in the baking industry, the syrup segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand among users for personal care products, and since ice creams are widely retailed and consumed in the region.

Key participants include Carus Corporation, NOF EUROPE GmbH, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Croda International plc, TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Solenis LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Gulf Care Factory, and Guangdong Runhua Chemistry Co., Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Polysorbate Market on the basis of product, type, usage, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Syrups Injections Tablets & Capsules Ointments Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Polysorbate 20 Polysorbate 40 Polysorbate 60 Polysorbate 80

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Excipient Solubilizer Emulsifier

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Food Cosmetics Healthcare



Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(U.S., Mexico, and Canada) Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Europe(U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Coverage of the Polysorbate Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Polysorbate market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Polysorbate market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.

