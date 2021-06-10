Polysorbate Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Polysorbate Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,425.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The polysorbate market is forecasted to grow substantially due to the growing applications of polysorbates in food products like ice creams to avoid rapid melting, in cakes to preserve smooth appearance without separation, and even to use powdered cocoa mix in hot drinks. Besides, the increasing application in cosmetic manufacturing is expected to further propel the market growth.

However, emulsifying properties are also present in numerous organic alternates, like ethanol and oils. It is a key factor that is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, Croda International Plc announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. This deal will strengthen Croda’s product portfolio and services.

The excipient segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period since polysorbate is used as an excipient in some Canadian and European flu vaccines.

Throughout the forecast period, the cosmetic sector is anticipated to hold the largest market owing to the wide uses of polysorbate in cosmetic product manufacturing. Over the forecast period, the food segment is expected to experience substantial growth. In food processing, polysorbates 60 and 80 are the most widely used.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand among users for personal care products, and since ice creams are widely retailed and consumed in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Polysorbate Market on the basis of product, type, usage, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Syrups Injections Tablets & Capsules Ointments Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Polysorbate 20 Polysorbate 40 Polysorbate 60 Polysorbate 80

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Excipient Solubilizer Emulsifier

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Food Cosmetics Healthcare



Regional Analysis:

The global Polysorbate market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Features of the Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Polysorbate market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Polysorbate market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Polysorbate market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Polysorbate market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Polysorbate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polysorbate Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing applications in food products

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for applications in cosmetics and skin care products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of various natural alternates

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Polysorbate Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Syrups

5.1.2. Injections

5.1.3. Tablets & Capsules

5.1.4. Ointments

5.1.5. Others

Continued…!

