Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size, Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights By 2027

The Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is forecast to reach USD 88.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) can be defined as a versatile thermoplastic polymer. It is an economical option for heavy and expensive metals used in construction and building industry for producing window & door profiles, wire, and cable insulation, pipes (drinking and wastewater), and medical devices, among others. Some of its mentionable traits are excellent mechanical properties, which is abrasion-resistant, tough, lightweight, effective chemical resistance, flame retardance, durability and good insulation properties, and dielectric strength.

Key participants include BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Kem One SAS, INOVYN, Orbia, LG Chem, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd, and SABIC.

The presence of these traits have resulted in the extensive application in construction, electronics, packaging, and transportation sector, among others. Furthermore, continuous expansion of the automotive industry and rising demand for lightweight vehicles is also resulting in increasing demand for PVC in the automotive sector. The fact that PVC is widely available and easily recyclable also supports the growth of the market.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable market share. The market share held by the region is resultant of the growing automotive sector, expansion of the healthcare sector, and growing packaging industry.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polyvinyl Chloride market according to Product Type, Resources, Emulsion Process, End-user, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Flexible PVC

Rigid PVC

Resources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Fossil based PVC

Bio-attributed PVC

Emulsion Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Bulk polymerization

Emulsion polymerization

Suspension polymerization

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Film & Sheets

Pipes & Fittings

Bottles

Wire & Cables

Profiles

Pastes

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Key Insights offered in the report:

Business overview, product overview, significant market data, demand and supply ratio and overall industry chain analysis

The report encompasses different approaches and strategic business decisions undertaken by the key players of the market to gain a robust a footing

It describes in detail the production value, marketing strategies, distributors, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Strategic business expansion plans and alliances of the key players

Comprehensive analysis of the present trends and emerging trends of the market

Analysis and identification of the factors influencing the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Polyvinyl Chloride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyvinyl Chloride Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Continuous growth of the construction and packaging industry

4.2.2.2. Increasing emphasis on R&D activities

4.2.2.3. Advancements in bio-attributed PVC

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulations associated with the use and discharge of plastics

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis

Continued…

