Pre-Painted Metal Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Players: Nippon Steel Corporation, SSAB AB, ArcelorMittal, etc.

Pre-Painted Metal Market Size – USD 14.75 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

The global Pre-Painted Metal Market is forecast to reach USD 33.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the construction sector with an increase in construction of roofing and walls, owing to benefits of the product, such as relative durability of coating and recyclability, making it suitable for a variety of applications. Moreover, its ability to fit into almost any shape, outstanding weathering tolerance for superior durability, and availability in various colors, among others, make it suitable for designing applications as well.

Key participants include Nippon Steel Corporation, SSAB AB, ArcelorMittal, Tata BlueScope Steel, NLMK, MMK Group, Haomei, Impol, and UNICOIL, among others.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, expanded the pervasiveness of the construction sectors over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. The growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific’s developing economies, due to increased corrosion resistance, is projected to create significant demand for pre-painted metal in the form of sheets and coils. However, the manufacturing of pre-painted metal includes tools & equipment for various processes, which require a high cost of maintenance, and in turn, increases the price of the overall process. These increased prices are shifting the market towards the adoption of less expensive fiber or plastic for manufacturing purposes, anticipated to hinder the growth of the pre-painted market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Pre-Painted Metal Market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report.

