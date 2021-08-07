Precision Medicine Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Development of cost-effective research approaches for genomics and molecular genetics, and growing the usage of extensive data are some of the main drivers that drive the market demand.

The global Precision Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 132.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The proliferation of sequencing methodologies, especially Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), is expected to drive the market due to the increasing sequencing costs and the advancement of the Human Genome Project in the field of genomics.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Precision Medicine market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Precision Medicine report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

To get a sample copy of the Global Precision Medicine Market report, [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/32

Key Highlights From The Report

Based on technology, drug discovery is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period, due to the growing emphasis of bio-pharmaceutical players on developing precision medicine for treating diseases, including cancer, which will further boost the market growth.

The diagnostic companies expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecasted period, owing to a wide variety of applications for which big players in the precision medicine industry are engaged in various investment programs.

Key participants include Biocrates Life Sciences, Tepnel Pharma Services, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, NanoString Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Qiagen, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eagle Genomics, Novartis, and Pfizer, among others.

The Precision Medicine market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Precision Medicine Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precision-medicine-market

Precision Medicine Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Big Data Analytics Bioinformatics Gene Sequencing Drug Discovery Companion Diagnostics Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Companies Healthcare IT companies Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Immunology CNS Respiratory Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Precision Medicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Precision Medicine Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in the online collaborative forums in developed economies Increased adoption of gene therapy globally

4.2.2.2. Increasing usage of big data analytics in precision medicine in developing economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of precision medicine

4.2.3.2. Violation of the privacy rule and misinterpretation of genetic and health data

4.2.3.3. Reimbursement challenges

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Precision Medicine Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Big Data Analytics

5.1.2. Bioinformatics

5.1.3. Gene Sequencing

5.1.4. Drug Discovery

5.1.5. Companion Diagnostics

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Precision Medicine Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.1.2. Diagnostic Companies

6.1.3. Healthcare IT companies

6.1.4. Others

Continue..!!

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32

Brows Some Related Report by Emergen Research

Immunotherapy Drugs [email protected] https://www.google.com.nf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/immunotherapy-drugs-market

IoT Integration [email protected] https://www.google.no/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-integration-market

Progressive Web Application [email protected] https://www.google.com.om/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/progressive-web-application-market

Calcite [email protected] https://www.google.com.pk/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcite-market

Biological Wastewater Treatment [email protected] https://www.google.ps/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-wastewater-treatment

Healthcare Supply Chain Management [email protected] https://www.google.com.pa/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices [email protected] https://www.google.com.pg/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/elder-care-services-assistive-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs