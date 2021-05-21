Precision Viticulture Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 |Trimble, John Deere, Groupe ICV

Precision viticulture is the process of cultivation of grapes which is used for the production of wine. This process is used to optimize vineyard performance which particularly maximizes grape yield while reducing environmental influences and threat. There is various technology which is including precision viticulture including global positioning systems (GPS), meteorological sensor, satellite, and remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS).

Latest survey report on Global Precision Viticulture Market sheds lights on changing dynamics and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Precision Viticulture segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. Wide lists of manufacturers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes John Deere (United States), Trimble (United States), Topcon (Japan), Groupe ICV (France), Tracmap (New Zealand), Deveron Uas (Canada), Teejet Technologies (United States), Quantislabs (Hungary), Terranis (France), Ateknea Solutions (Spain), Aha Viticulture (Australia), AG Leader Technology (United States).

Scope of Study: The Precision Viticulture Market Size by Revenue in Dollar (USD) terms, Volume (Consumption, Production & Capacity) is segmented by Type (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Irrigation Management, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Others), Technology (Guidance System, Remote Sensing, Variable-Rate Technology) Materials, by Country/Region and Players.

The Country Level Analysis in Precision Viticulture Market Study provides Breakdown as

– North America (U.S. & Canada) {Market Size by Value (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Latin America (Brazil , Mexico & Rest of Latin America) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Asia (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, RoMEA) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

– Rest of World {Market Size (USD Billion) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Market Trend:

Introduction of Technology for Improvement in Production

Government Initiation towards New Technique Usage



Market Drivers:

Fueling Demand of Great Quality Greps

Need to Observe Grapes Quality



Market Opportunities:

Rising Opportunity in Usage of Drones in Precision Viticulture

Introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

