Prefilled Syringes Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Prefilled Syringes Market will be worth USD 9.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases. Increasing demand for biological drugs is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2019 due to the presence of the key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of the technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia ™ 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.

Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2019 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.

The Diabetes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of self-injection devices among diabetic patients.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reusable Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastic Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diabetes Rheumatoid Arthritis Anaphylaxis Cancer Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ambulatory Surgery Centers Hospitals Mail Order Pharmacies Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Prefilled Syringes Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Prefilled Syringes Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Prefilled Syringes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for easy-to-use drug delivery devices

4.2.2.3. Increasing investments in the technological advancements

4.2.2.4. Advancements in the Biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse effects of the plastic products on environment

4.2.3.2. Limited production of plastic syringes

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Prefilled Syringes Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Reusable

5.1.2. Disposable

Chapter 6. Prefilled Syringes Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Plastic

6.1.2. Glass

