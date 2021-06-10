Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Drivers, Research Methodology and Forecast Till 2027

The global Prefilled Syringes Market will be worth USD 9.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing adoption of convenient self-injection devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for the prefilled syringes. Increasing investments in the research and development for the launch of new innovative prefilled syringe technologies is expected to fuel the industry’s growth over the forecast period. Besides, the emergence of technologically advanced pen injectors and auto-injectors has augmented the industry’s growth.

The latest research report is a prototype of the Prefilled Syringes industry, serving as a valuable source of data and information pertinent to the global Prefilled Syringes market. The report offers a succinct analysis of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global market and identifies an extensive array of business strategies that the industry professionals use to scale up their business growth. The report lays stress on the global market scope and the key application areas, besides covering numerous industry aspects, including the current industry trends, up-to-date outlines, growth potential, and market restraints.

Key Highlights From The Report

Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2019 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of the prefilled syringes in emergency treatments by healthcare providers.

Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2019 due to the presence of the key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of the technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reusable Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastic Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diabetes Rheumatoid Arthritis Anaphylaxis Cancer Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ambulatory Surgery Centers Hospitals Mail Order Pharmacies Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Prefilled Syringes market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Prefilled Syringes market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Prefilled Syringes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for easy-to-use drug delivery devices

4.2.2.3. Increasing investments in the technological advancements

4.2.2.4. Advancements in the Biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse effects of the plastic products on environment

4.2.3.2. Limited production of plastic syringes

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Prefilled Syringes Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Reusable

5.1.2. Disposable

Chapter 6. Prefilled Syringes Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Plastic

6.1.2. Glass

Read More…!

