Prenatal Testing Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The increased chance of chromosome defects with increased maternal age and the growing awareness in developing countries of prenatal testing is driving the demand for the market.

The global Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.08 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted period, the global Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the growing chance of chromosome defects with rising maternal age. Per year about 10.0% to 15.0% of clinically reported pregnancies end in miscarriage, and chromosome defects are found in around 50.0 %. In addition, increasing awareness of the advantages of enhanced testing procedures is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecasted period.

The global Prenatal Testing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the ultrasound segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.2%. Ultrasound prenatal testing is a more secure and pain-free procedure that uses sound waves to generate images that show the infant’s condition and position. The largest market will be held by the non-invasive segment during the forecasted timeframe. The benefit of non-invasive testing is lessened pain, shorter clinical stays, low chance of infection, quick healing, and limited blood loss.

The global Prenatal Testing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp, among others.

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Blood or Saliva Urine Ultrasound Amniocentesis Chorionic villus sampling Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Invasive Non-Invasive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Microdeletions Symptoms Trisomy Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Specialty Clinics Hospitals Diagnostic Centers



The Prenatal Testing market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Prenatal Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Prenatal Testing market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Prenatal Testing industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Prenatal Testing Market.

