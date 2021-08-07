Pulse Oximeter Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Technological progressions in pulse oximeter devices, substantial prevalence of neonatal conditions with favorable reimbursement scenarios are expected to fuel the market growth

The global pulse oximeter market is expected to reach USD 3,534.4 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising consciousness regarding severity and growing incidences of neonatal conditions along with awareness about patient monitoring among people is anticipated to boost the pulse oximeter sales in the forecast period. The increasing frequency of hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other diseases, contribute to the growth prospects of pulse oximeter market.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Pulse Oximeter market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Pulse Oximeter report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

The probe in hand-held oximeters is replaced easily; thus, the device is proficient and advanced as compared to other associated devices. Due to such favorable features, the hand-held products segment accounts for the largest market share of 56.7% in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth even during the forecast period

Protonic Medical Systems launched a pulse oximeter in July 2020, named, POM-600, which is also approved with CE mark is used for monitoring the amount of oxygen carried in the body.

Due to expedient features like continuous monitoring and rapid detection of oxygen levels in the body, the reusable oximeters segment accounts for the largest market share of around 56.7% in 2019 and is expected to grow extensively through the forecast period.

Key market companies studied and profiled for this research include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.

The Pulse Oximeter market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Pulse Oximeter Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Pulse Oximeter Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hand-held

Fingertip

Tabletop

Wrist-worn

Other

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Reusable

Disposable

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

