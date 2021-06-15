Quantum Dots Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Quantum Dots Market will be worth USD 15.68 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for quantum dots in high-quality display devices is the primary market driver. An exhaustive area of applications of QDs is in quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) layer, that is employed to boost the LED backlighting in liquid crystal display televisions.

Growth in the demand for energy-efficient solutions is driving the market. LEDs based out of nanomaterial exhibit a record lambent potency of one hundred and five lumens per watt. With additional development, the new LEDs will reach efficiencies over two hundred lumens per watt, creating them a promising energy-efficient lighting supply for homes and offices, with the assistance of quantum dots.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/172

Key Highlights From The Report.

In April 2019, one of the leading US-based cadmium-free quantum dot and nanomaterials manufacturer, Quantum Materials corporation, created a 55 inch QDX quantum dot display technology that is 100% cadmium-free. It can achieve an industry benchmark of 95% rec. The performance level was achieved by using the brand’s patented QD-enhanced film, whereas removing the costly barrier film that was necessary for QD-based show styles.

The quantum dots are likely to have a significant disadvantage, when utilized for biological applications. This is because of their immense physical size, owing to the fact that they cannot diffuse across cellular membranes. The delivery method can result in is destruction because the delivery process can be dangerous for the cells. Whereas, in other cases, a QD could also be harmful for the cell and inappropriate for any biological application, which could act as a key restraint for the market

Colloidal QD LED, with quantum and power conversion efficiencies within the infrared range, has been concluded that it can be integrated in inorganic solar cells, and this could cause even higher efficiencies. Such factors have triggered w wide range of application areas for QDs, which extends to environmental monitoring, surveillance, spectroscopy and night vision.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Nanosys, Nanoco Group, NN-Labs, Quantum Materials, Ocean NanoTech, OSRAM Licht, Avantama, and Navillum Nanotechnologies, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Quantum Dots Market on the product, end user, material, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Displays Lasers Solar Cells Medical Devices Photodetectors/Sensors Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Commercial Healthcare Defense Telecommunications



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Quantum Dots market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/172

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Quantum Dots Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-user applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Quantum Dots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Quantum Dots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for quantum dots in display devices

4.2.2.2. Increasing area of applications cross industries due to advanced features of quantum dots

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability of rare-earth materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Quantum Dots Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cadmium-based Quantum Dots

5.1.2. Cadmium-free Quantum Dots

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Quantum Dots market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/quantum-dots-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product (Peritoneal Dialysis Solution, Peritoneal Dialysis Set, Device, Catheter), By Type (CAPD, APD), By End-User (Home-Based Dialysis, Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Voice Biometrics Market By Component, By Type, By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Access Control and Authentication, Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation, Other), By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Glass Market By Application (Architectural, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Power Generation, Others), By Technology (Electrochromic, PDLC, SPD, Thermochromic, Photochromic) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type (Maritime MSS, Aeronautical MSS, Land MSS, Broadcast MSS, Personal MSS), By Services (Data Service, Video Service, Tracking and Monitoring Service, Voice Service), By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market By Type (Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT), Circulating tumor DNA, Donor-derived cell-free DNA), By Technology (MPSS, t-MPS, SNP, Others), Application (Transplantation, Gynecology, Oncology), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs