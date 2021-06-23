Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026

Increase in obesity, rate of occurrence of cardiovascular disease, technological advancement in the healthcare sector, and scope of early detection of cardiovascular diseases are the significant factors boosting remote cardiac monitoring services market.

Market Size – USD 0.52 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends –Early detection of cardiovascular diseases.

The Global Remote cardiac monitoring services Market is forecast to reach USD 1.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The market expansion of remote cardiac monitoring has been boosted due to various driving factors. One of the significant reason for the development of this market is the increase in the rate of obesity, which results in cardiovascular diseases [CVD]. Due to the rise in the rate of occurrence of CVD, remote cardiac monitoring services are becoming increasingly relevant for the healthcare sector, which is turning out to be a significant driving factor for this industry.

In addition to the fact as mentioned above, a wide range of applicability of the service in detection, monitoring, and treatment of heart activities along with identifying abnormal heart rhythm has also contributed to the growth of this industry. Increase in rate of occurrence of CVD has resulted in creating a burden on the care providing organizations. Such a burden on the care providing organization has resulted in increased public and private investment in this industry. Due to the increase in investments, the industry is coming up with new services, that impacts the growth of the industry positively. Remote cardiac monitoring services have enabled transcending geographic barrier for the care users and care providers that increase the acceptance of the service among end-user and care users. Such an increase in acceptance of the service has also contributed to its growth rate.

In regards to region, North America is leading the market because of the increase in the geriatric population and the rise in healthcare costs in this region, making remote cardiac monitoring service an essential cardiac service. There has also been a rise in investment for R&D in this region, which has resulted in further promoting the market in this region.

The Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services market. The global Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services Market and profiled in the report are:

Preventice Solutions, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cardionet, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cardiac Science Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., LivaNova PLC, ReliantHeart Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc, and Schiller AG.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cardiac Event Recorder

Loop memory Monitor

Symptom event monitor

Holter Monitor

Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Digital Health Technology

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring (MCT/MCOT)

Artificial Intelligence

AutoDetect Monitors

Manual Event Monitor

Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

Event monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Pre-Symptom (Memory Loop)

Post-Symptom Event Monitor

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Coronary Artery Disease

Arrhythmia

Hypertension

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutions

R&D Centers

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

