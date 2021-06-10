Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market is forecasted to be worth USD 679.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of robbery in commercial vehicles entail the need for advanced technologies to protect the vehicle. Due to the rising concern for the safety of cars, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth as auto theft cases have increased rapidly in this region over the past three years.

In January 2019, in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance LoJack position in the U.S.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the growing integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and other automation processes in the vehicle, the automatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the petrol segment is expected to dominate the market as petrol is cheaper than diesel, and cars seem to be slightly convenient to purchase and maintain.

Due to the increasing cases of car thievery globally, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the increasing robbery cases in logistical vehicles, the commercial vehicle segment is estimated to rise substantially in the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Sonic Electronix, Inc., Fleetsmart, Cobra Car Tech. Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Frotcom International, Scania AB, PassTime, EMCO Software, LoJack Corporation, and Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Automatic Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Electric Diesel Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Commercial Passenger



Regional Analysis:

The global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Features of the Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in theft of vehicles

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for advanced automatic technology for vehicle security

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concern related to privacy and vehicle damage

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Automatic

5.1.2. Manual

Continued…!

