Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market with Top Countries Data : Potential Growth, Share, Size, Trend, and Analysis of Key Players

The global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market is forecasted to be worth USD 679.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of robbery in commercial vehicles entail the need for advanced technologies to protect the vehicle. Due to the growing integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and other automation processes in the vehicle, the automatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance LoJack position in the U.S.

Over the forecast timeframe, the petrol segment is expected to dominate the market as petrol is cheaper than diesel, and cars seem to be slightly convenient to purchase and maintain.

Due to the rising concern for the safety of cars, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth as auto theft cases have increased rapidly in this region over the past three years.

Key participants include Sonic Electronix, Inc., Fleetsmart, Cobra Car Tech. Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Frotcom International, Scania AB, PassTime, EMCO Software, LoJack Corporation, and Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Automatic Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Electric Diesel Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Commercial Passenger



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Coverage of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in theft of vehicles

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for advanced automatic technology for vehicle security

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concern related to privacy and vehicle damage

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Automatic

5.1.2. Manual

Chapter 6. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Propulsion Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Propulsion Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Electric

6.1.2. Diesel

6.1.3. Petrol

