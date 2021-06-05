Renewable Polypropylene Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Renewable Polypropylene Market is forecasted to be worth USD 59.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The renewable polypropylene market is forecasted to grow substantially owing to the rising demand from industries like automotive, construction, and electronics. The increasing concern of automotive manufacturers about greenhouse gas emissions resulted in the rising use of renewable polypropylene. Besides, government regulations for the use of lightweight materials in vehicles that help cars consume less fuel are expected to augment the renewable polypropylene market shortly.

Due to the demand for renewable polypropylene in the automotive segment, this segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Renewable polypropylene can be used for various applications in the construction projects, which is expected to boost the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2017, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced the acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd. The deal will improve both sites’ operational and logistical efficiencies and increase ExxonMobil’s productivity.

Over the forecast timeframe, the corn segment is anticipated to dominate market growth due to the high-water resistance ability of corn, and low costs lead to its increasing demand in various sectors.

Due to several regulations of the European commission endorsing the use of degradable polymers owing to its high renewable properties and low air pollution during the manufacturing process, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to see substantial growth due to the rise in the use of biodegradable polymers by the construction industry in the region.

Key participants include Global Bioenergies SA, Braskem SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biobent Holdings, LLC, Neste Oyj, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Trellis Earth Products, Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Renewable Polypropylene Market on the basis of source, application, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Beet Corn Sugarcane Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Textile Injection Films Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Construction Automotive Electronics Industrial Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Renewable Polypropylene Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Renewable Polypropylene Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Renewable Polypropylene Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Renewable Polypropylene Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for lightweight automotive materials

4.2.2.2. The rising application in construction industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substaintial alternative

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Renewable Polypropylene By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Beet

5.1.2. Corn

5.1.3. Sugarcane

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Renewable Polypropylene By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Textile

6.1.2. Injection

6.1.3. Films

6.1.4. Others

