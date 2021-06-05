Research Antibodies Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market.

Another factor driving the demand for the market is an increased incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s. These diseases have a severe impact on human health, and the growing incidence is creating a need for effective therapies.

Key Highlights From The Report

Western blots have the capacity to detect the protein’s pictogram level in a sample. It also enables it to be used in several applications, such as an effective diagnostic tool. It helps in direct labeling of primary antibodies, removing any need for secondary antibodies.

Increased incidence of cancer has propelled the demand for research antibodies. Investment in research activities in stem cells is boosting the Research Antibodies market growth. Antibody-based treatment of cancer is an effective therapeutic approach for malignancies and tumors. The antibodies are important to fight cancer cells using human immune systems.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high demand of research antibodies in the Asia Pacific region is owing to the development of the pharmaceutical sector, upsurge in research and development activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.

Key participants include Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Monoclonal Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oncology Infectious Diseases Stem Cells Neurobiology Immunology Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Western Blotting Flow Cytometry Immunofluorescence Immunohistochemistry Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Immunoprecipitation Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations



Regional Analysis:

The global Research Antibodies market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Research Antibodies market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Research Antibodies industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Research Antibodies industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Research Antibodies market.

