Sensor Patch Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global Sensor Patch market is forecast to reach USD 13.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The key factors propelling the growth of the market are an increase in disposable income, and consumers’ inclination towards wearable devices for diagnosis is driving the market growth. The growing drift of the internet of things (IoT), development in the automotive industry, rising use in smartphones, and enhancement in sensors will encourage market growth.

High incidences of diabetes and other diseases, especially among the elderly, is creating a need to monitor the patient continuously for irregularities. Consumers are more inclined to wearable devices for monitoring in the healthcare sector. A rise in the adoption of portable and wireless devices is another factor supporting market growth. More parents are adopting diagnostic sensors for infants, which will also encourage market growth.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories, Irhythm Technologies, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Gentag, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Kenzen Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., and Vitalconnect, Inc., among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sensor Patch market on the basis of technology, product type, wearable type, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Conductometric

Amperometric

Potentiometric

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Temperature Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Others

Wearable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wristwear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monitoring

Diagnostics

Medical Therapeutics

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Fitness And Sports

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Sensor Patch market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

Bodywear patches can be used for different healthcare and fitness applications. The bodywear devices such as smart patches and chest straps are worn on the arms and chest for monitoring fitness. These wearable sensors are very small and can be integrated into smart patches to help the users monitor health conditions and achieve daily fitness goals.

The wearable sensor patches stores the individual’s data and regularly sends it to the mobile application for display to help them monitor or keep track of how they are doing, their activity, and rest patterns. Monitor segment held the largest market share of 42.6% in the year 2019.

The sensor patch in the fitness and sports sector is expected to witness high growth as it is becoming popular among athletes to transform training, performing, and recovering from injuries. The increase in the average life expectancy of the population across the globe is further augmenting market demand.

Diabetes is among the most widespread disease, and according to CDC, 79,535 die every year due to the disease. The blood glucose sensor patch witnesses a high adoption rate as these patients are expected to monitor blood glucose on a regular basis. This is crucial as any sudden increase in the level of glucose can lead to hypoglycemia, thereby leading to several severe complications.

North America held for the major market share, and the region is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The presence of key market players and an increase in the research and development activities for the development of advanced monitoring devices will further foster market growth.

Benefits of Sensor Patch Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Sensor Patch sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Sensor Patch industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Sensor Patch industry

Analysis of the Sensor Patch market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

