Silicone Film Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2028

The global silicone film market is forecast to reach USD 1,484.7 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Silicone films are used in a varied spectrum of industries like electronics, medical, industrial, packaging, and automotive. These films are used for their unique properties of tensile strength, flexibility, transparency, and electrical insulation. They are produced from different polymers in accordance with the requirements and are made in different types of films like silicone films, silicone-coated films, and silicone release films, among others.

Market Size – USD 918.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.10%, Market Trends – The increasing demand for miniaturized circuits.

The market for silicone film is influenced by the growing demand from the semiconductor manufactures and medicine producers along with a pour in from the food and beverage industry. This heavy utility is due to the ever-growing popularity of silicone in terms of packaging. Food and medicine are being packaged with films that abide by the health standards put forward by the respective governments. Properties like biocompatibility and chemical stability enhance the use in the field of healthcare and medicine.

Acrylic elastomer held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2018. They are notable for their properties of being transparent, resistivity to breakage, and elasticity and are used in the cosmetic industry as nail polishes and as adhesives.

Silicone elastomers are set to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% through the forecast period. This is because of their excellent retention of electrical properties under extremes of temperatures and moisture. They are utilized for manufacturing electrical insulating films and high-temperature air ducts.

Electronics industry held the largest market share of 28.7% in the year 2018, among other industries utilizing silicon films. Hydrophobicity, along with high dielectric breakdown, allows for silicon films to be used in delicate environments in the electronic end-user segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the silicon films market. The developing demands from the end-use industries like medical, packaging, and electronics is propelling market growth. The availability of raw materials for production as well as availability of cheap labor are promoting the market further.

Key participants Wacker Chemie, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Elkem, Momentive Performance Materials, Loparex, Dowdupont, Toray Advanced Film, Siliconature, Polyplex, and Sappi Limited, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Silicone Film Market on the basis of membrane type, film type, end-users, and region:

Membrane Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Acrylic elastomer

Silicone elastomers

Polyurethanes

Others

Film Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Silicone Film

Silicone Coated Film

Silicone Release Liners

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Packaging

Others

