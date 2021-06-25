Sizing Agents Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2026

The global sizing agents market is forecast to reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sizing agents provide water-resistance, which literally prevents paper from getting blurred when in contact with water or inks and also provides the printability of papers by improving the surface glaze. These agents are essential for textile industries for the textile warp sizing, which reduces the breakage of the yarn and increases productivity. Sizing agents proved its high demand in various end-use applications due to its superior properties of helping in retaining the ink or paints on the applications. The wide range of applications that make use of agents for a better printability are clearly leaping up. Applications like newspaper, fine paper, printing paper, linerboard, fabrics, and cosmetics are some of the instances having high market value.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest rate of 5.8% in the period 2019 – 2026, owing to higher demand for the sizing agents in the textiles and paper-based products coupled with global shift of the manufacturing units from the Europe and North America to Southern Asian countries like China, and India.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Seiko PMC Corporation, Aries Chemical, Pulcra Chemicals, Omnova Solutions, Buckman, Bodo Moller Chemie GmbH, and Solenis.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Sizing Agents market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Type of Monomers Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Starch and Starch Agents

Rosin

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

Styrene

Acrylic Monomers

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Natural

Synthetic

Functions Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Surface Agents

Internal Agents

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paper & Paperboard

Textile & Fiber

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Sizing Agents Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Sizing Agents market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

