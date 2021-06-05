Small Arms Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market.

The report presents a holistic overview of the market in terms of market size, market share, regional analysis, regulatory framework, technological developments, product advancements, factors influencing the market growth, and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints. It offers an analysis of the factors having the potential to affect the dynamics of the demand and supply, along with current and emerging trends. These assessed key elements offer accurate insights into the market for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased defense budget, purchase of advanced weapons for combat operations, and high number of shooting ranges in countries in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players such as General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Smith & Wesson will continue to support growth of the North America small arms market going ahead.

Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Revolver Pistol Shotgun Rifles Machine Gun Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 9 mm 56 mm 62 mm 7 mm 5 mm Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Guided Unguided

Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automatic Semi-automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Defense Military Law Enforcement Civil & Commercial Hunting Sporting Self-defense Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

