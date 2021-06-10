Small Arms Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Small Arms Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Small Arms sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Small Arms industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Increasing incidence or robberies, burglaries, and bank heists, as well as kidnapping attempts in various developed and developing countries are some other key factors resulting in rising need for personal weapons for self-defense and safety purposes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Revolver Pistol Shotgun Rifles Machine Gun Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 9 mm 56 mm 62 mm 7 mm 5 mm Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Guided Unguided

Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automatic Semi-automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Defense Military Law Enforcement Civil & Commercial Hunting Sporting Self-defense Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Small Arms market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Small Arms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Small Arms Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Militarization of police forces

4.2.2.2. Rise in drug trafficking across the globe

4.2.2.3. Increasing civilian use of small arms

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Varying economic, legal, and political regulations affecting the procurement of small arms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Small Arms Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Revolver

5.1.2. Pistol

5.1.3. Shotgun

5.1.4. Rifles

5.1.5. Machine Gun

5.1.6. Others

