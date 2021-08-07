Small Arms Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth Rate and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide.

There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Increasing incidence or robberies, burglaries, and bank heists, as well as kidnapping attempts in various developed and developing countries are some other key factors resulting in rising need for personal weapons for self-defense and safety purposes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Revolver Pistol Shotgun Rifles Machine Gun Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 9 mm 56 mm 62 mm 7 mm 5 mm Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Guided Unguided

Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automatic Semi-automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Defense Military Law Enforcement Civil & Commercial Hunting Sporting Self-defense Others



Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

