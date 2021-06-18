Small Arms Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market.

The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Small Arms market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Revolver Pistol Shotgun Rifles Machine Gun Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 9 mm 56 mm 62 mm 7 mm 5 mm Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Guided Unguided

Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automatic Semi-automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Defense Military Law Enforcement Civil & Commercial Hunting Sporting Self-defense Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Small Arms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Small Arms Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Militarization of police forces

4.2.2.2. Rise in drug trafficking across the globe

4.2.2.3. Increasing civilian use of small arms

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Varying economic, legal, and political regulations affecting the procurement of small arms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Small Arms Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Revolver

5.1.2. Pistol

5.1.3. Shotgun

5.1.4. Rifles

5.1.5. Machine Gun

5.1.6. Others

