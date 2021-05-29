Smart Grid Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Smart Grid Market will be worth USD 122.97 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to adopt renewable sources of energy and reduce the carbon dioxide emission levels. Besides, the increasing supportive policies and regulations of the government regarding the adoption of the smart grid technologies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

In October 2019, ABB completely acquired a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The Shanghai-based company provides AC and DC charging stations. The acquisition strengthened the relationship between leading Chinese EV manufacturers and ABB.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Smart Grid distribution Management segment held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 as it can optimize the renewal energy distribution while minimizing the electricity bills for the customers.

The Deployment and Integration segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement in the technological advancements of the traditional power systems.

The Commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of the advanced metering infrastructure by the commercial segment.

Key participants include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Itron, Aclara, Schneider Electric, Cisco, S & C Electric Company, Oracle, and IBM, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Grid Market on the basis of Technology, Services, End User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Smart Grid Distribution Management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Network Management Smart Grid Security Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Deployment and Integration Consulting Support and maintenance

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Industrial Residential



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Smart Grid industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

