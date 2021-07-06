Sodium Benzoate Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Global Sodium Benzoate Market is forecast to reach USD 597.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sodium Benzoate is an odorless partly hygroscopic crystalline common potassium salt of benzoic acid with alkalinizing property, which is manufactured by complete neutralization of benzoic acid with a high purity sodium carbonate or sodium bicarbonate or sodium hydroxide and subsequent crystallization. Sodium benzoate is approved by the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) as a safe food additive with a distinctive E-Number of E211. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for sodium benzoates in food preserving applications and ornithine cycle disorder treatment. Continuous expansion of the food & beverage industries has directly influenced the growth of sodium benzoate as this chemical is utilized in the food-grade applications for preservation, flavor adjustment & enhancement, and buffering, among others.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of sodium benzoate in food preservatives and the healthcare applications. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, while the Netherlands and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Foodchem International Corporation, Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Emerald Performance Materials, AM Food Chemical Co. Ltd., American Tartaric Products, and FBC Industries Inc., among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Sodium Benzoate Market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sodium benzoate market on the basis of distribution channel, application, end-use verticals, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Preservative & Acidulant

Antifoulants

Buffering Agent

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage Industry

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care Products

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Sodium Benzoate market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Sodium Benzoate market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

