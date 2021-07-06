Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Sodium Bicarbonate market is forecast to reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The monosodium salt of carbonic acid with an electrolyte replacement and alkalinizing properties may be referred to as Sodium Bicarbonate. It has a chemical formula of CHNaO3 or NaHCO3. On dissociation of sodium hydrogen carbonate, it forms sodium and bicarbonate ions. Sodium hydrogen carbonate is alkaline in nature. It is crystalline, white powder, which is usually used as an electrolyte replenisher, pH buffering agent, in topical cleansing solutions, and systemic alkalizer, among others. Such a wide arena of applications is one of the mentionable factors propelling the growth of the market. It is also known as baking soda. When it is used as a baking soda in cooking, it reacts with acts and releases, which results in the expansion of the batter, and it is responsible for the characteristic grain and texture in cakes, pancakes, among other food products. Due to the alkaline nature of sodium hydrogen carbonate, it is used in treating heartburn, acid indigestion, wherein it neutralizes excess stomach acid. When sodium hydrogen carbonate is used for this purpose, it belongs to the antacid group of medicines. The government of various nations are emphasizing on minimizing emissions at thermal power plants, which would also positively drive the growth of the sector. Thus, the increasing demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in the pharmaceutical sector, supportive government policies, and the rising demand for baked food products are fostering the growth of the sector.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by the region is attributed to the high demand of the compound in the food industry, pharmaceutical sector, and water treatment, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market:

S.A.B. de C.V., Vitro, Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC, Tosoh Corporation, Natural Soda, LLC, Tata Chemicals Limited, Crystal Mark, Inc, Opta Minerals Inc, Haohua Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., and FMC Corporation.

The Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sodium Bicarbonate market according to Form, Grade, Application, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Powder

Slurry

Liquid

Crystals

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Industrial Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Animal feed

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Industrial

Personal care

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Sodium Bicarbonate market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Sodium Bicarbonate market size

2.2 Latest Sodium Bicarbonate market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Sodium Bicarbonate market key players

3.2 Global Sodium Bicarbonate size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Sodium Bicarbonate market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Sodium Bicarbonate market report:

In-depth analysis of the Sodium Bicarbonate market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

