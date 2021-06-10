Soil Amendments Market Share, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast Up To 2028

The global soil amendments market size is expected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing awareness regarding the benefits of good soil management and use of soil amendments to improve soil quality, thereby ensuring good crop growth and health, as well as high crop yield. Soil amendments fall under the two broad categories of organic and inorganic soil amendments. Organic soil amendments are generally sourced from various natural materials, whereas inorganic soil amendments are either man-made or mined.

Rising demand for soil amendments among farmers is accelerating market growth. Growing focus on different ranges of agrochemicals is also predicted to support revenue growth of the market. Demand for fruits and vegetables with added soil amendments is relatively high because of several benefits associated with plant health as well as development, including increased root growth and soil content. Additionally, other factors such as rising concerns regarding soil health and growing demand for high quality crops globally are contributing significantly to growth of the market to a significant extent.

Leading companies operating in the market include Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), UPL Limited (India), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), and Nufarm (Australia).

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3957

Some emerging trends influencing growth of the market include rising demand for advanced fertilizers containing soil amendments, growing campaigns associated with soil conditioning, and increasing popularity of organic amendments.

Incorporation of soil amendments into production of fertilizers offers lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers/producers in the market. However, delivery of low-quality products is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global soil amendments market on the basis of type, crop type, soil type, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Organic

Polysaccharide derivatives

Humic acid

Biofertilizers

Inorganic

Gypsum

Other inorganic amendments (calcium carbonate, dolomite, crushed shells, and marlstone)

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types (turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, forages, and fiber crops)

Soil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Loam

Silt

Clay

Sand

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Liquid

Dry

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soil-amendments-market

Some key findings from the report

In terms of crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment revenue is expected to increase significantly going ahead. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising consumption of soil amendments for cultivating these crops, especially in countries in Asia Pacific and North America. Moreover, the use of soil amendments for growth of fruits and vegetables aids in increasing organic content in soil, along with enhancing root growth.

Application of organic matter as a substrate for development of agricultural crops and beneficial microorganisms is garnering rising attention among growers, plant pathologists, regulators, and agronomists. These organic inputs provide nutrients to the soil, resulting in a considerable change in root growth, which is ideal for survival of crops and the proliferation of microorganisms.

Based on form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. The liquid form segment is gaining traction in the market as liquid form is more popular among farmers owing to its effectiveness in application and various associated benefits including efficacy rate over dry forms and high application capability.

The North America market is projected to account for largest share in terms of revenue due to increasing demand for and consumption of organic foods in countries in the region.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations of the Study

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Market

4.2 Soil Amendments Market, By Type

4.3 North America: Soil Amendments Market, By Crop Type and Key Countries

4.4 Market, By Soil Type and Region

4.5 Soil Amendments Market: Major Regional Submarkets

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3957

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports –

Paper and Pulp Market Size

Automotive Lubricants Market Share

Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market Growth

Smart Coatings Market Outlook

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370