Soil Stabilization Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Soil Stabilization Market will be worth USD 34.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. As soil stabilization uses the soil available in the site, it saves landfill taxes, which is increasing the demand for the products. The government of several countries is trying to promote the use of waste materials in construction, which will help in the growth of the soil stabilization market. The government is investing heavily in infrastructural activities to build enhanced railways, dams, and roadway networks, schools, and hospitals, which is expected to drive the growth of the soil stabilization market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Soil Stabilization market in 2019. Increasing infrastructural developments and growing agricultural practices due to urbanization in the emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of soil stabilization in the region.

Key Highlights From The Report

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Increasing utilization of the soil stabilization materials in the construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Chemical stabilizers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Extensive usage of chemical stabilizers in the construction industry for building canals, roads, dams, highway networks, and reservoirs has driven the growth of the segment.

Mineral & stabilizing agents accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the mineral & stabilizing agents helped enhance the compressibility, durability, and strength in fragile soil.

Key participants include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat, SNF Holding Company Inc., Carmeuse, Wirtgen Group, Global Road Technology, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, and Soilworks, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Soil Stabilization Market on the basis of Application, Method, Additive, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agriculture Industrial Non-Agriculture

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mechanical Method Chemical Method

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mineral & Stabilizing agents Polymers Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)



Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

