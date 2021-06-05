Solar Energy Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The report titled ‘Global Solar Energy Market Report Forecast to 2027’ offers a holistic overview of the Solar Energy industry to present an accurate estimation of the growth in the coming years. The report is an all-inclusive document providing vital and beneficial information related to the market size and share of the global and regional scale. The report offers an industry-wide coverage of the sector based on different market aspects that influence the growth of the industry. The report also performs an exhaustive historical analysis and generates current market scenario to offer an accurate forecast for the upcoming years.

The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system’s demand over the forecast period. The emerging markets and the increasing industries in countries like India, Russia, Brazil, and China are actively choosing renewables over fossils.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, a partnership was formed between NTT Com-Netmagic and Tata Power Solar. The association was created with an aim to provide an IT solution for the company’s upcoming 50MW solar photovoltaic power plant project in Maharashtra.

The Solar Photovoltaic segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The industrial and commercial sectors increasingly use it for large scale power generation.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation as the industries want to be less carbon-intensive and more energy efficient in the future.

Solar energy is mainly used for the generation of electricity due to the rapid urbanization in developing economies coupled with the government’s increasing initiative to reduce dependency on coal-generated energy.

Key participants include Borrego Solar Systems Inc., Abengoa Solar SA, AREVA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., ESolar Inc., Tata Power Solar, First Solar Inc., Evergreen Solar Inc., and Canadian Solar, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar Energy Market on the basis of Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Residential Industrial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lighting Charging Electricity generation Heating



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Solar Energy market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Solar Energy industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solar Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Solar Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for electricity

4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Favorable government regulations

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.2.5. Low maintenance and operating cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High installation cost

4.2.3.2. High electricity cost compared to other sources

4.2.3.3. Low capacity factor

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Solar Energy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

5.1.2. Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

CONTINUED…!

