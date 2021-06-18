Solar Energy Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Solar Energy Market will be worth USD 243.95 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing global population and the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries. The decreasing cost of renewable sources of energy is expected to drive the industry’s growth over the forecast period. The increasing cost of coal, gas, or oil has resulted in the government’s growing initiatives to reduce the dependency on coal-generated energy.

The report offers a panoramic view of the Solar Energy market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Request a sample of the Global Solar Energy Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/230

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, a partnership was formed between NTT Com-Netmagic and Tata Power Solar. The association was created with an aim to provide an IT solution for the company’s upcoming 50MW solar photovoltaic power plant project in Maharashtra.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation as the industries want to be less carbon-intensive and more energy efficient in the future.

Solar energy is mainly used for the generation of electricity due to the rapid urbanization in developing economies coupled with the government’s increasing initiative to reduce dependency on coal-generated energy.

Key participants include Borrego Solar Systems Inc., Abengoa Solar SA, AREVA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., ESolar Inc., Tata Power Solar, First Solar Inc., Evergreen Solar Inc., and Canadian Solar, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar Energy Market on the basis of Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Residential Industrial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lighting Charging Electricity generation Heating



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/230

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Solar Energy industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Solar Energy market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Solar Energy market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solar Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Solar Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for electricity

4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Favorable government regulations

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.2.5. Low maintenance and operating cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High installation cost

4.2.3.2. High electricity cost compared to other sources

4.2.3.3. Low capacity factor

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Solar Energy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

5.1.2. Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Chapter 6. Solar Energy Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Commercial

6.1.2. Residential

6.1.3. Industrial

CONTINUED…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Energy Efficient Glass Market By Coating Type, By Glazing Type, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

3D Printing Plastic Market By Type, By Form, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type (Plating Chemicals, Cleaners, Conversion Coating), By Base Material Type (Plastics, Metals, Others), By Industry Vertical (Construction, Transportation, General Industry, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type (Inkjet-based, Extrusion Base), By Ingredient (Fruits and Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Dairy Products, Sauces, Carbohydrates), By Industry Vertical (Government, Commercial, Residential), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Bioremediation Market By Services (Soil, Wastewater and Oilfield Remediation, Others), By Technology (Phytoremediation, Biostimulation, Bioaugmentation, Bioreactors, Fungal Remediation, Land-Based Treatments) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs