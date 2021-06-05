Solar LED Street Lighting Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate in the coming years, bolstered by the increasing demand for the industry in the global market. The technological details of the Solar LED Street Lighting market offer insightful data to the businesses and new players to help them achieve their business goals and reach the desired production capacity by capitalizing on the growth prospects of the market. The global Solar LED Street Lighting market has been formulated to offer descriptive profiles of the leading companies, pricing analysis, gross revenue, sales network and distribution channel, and market position to offer readers a comprehensive overview of the Solar LED Street Lighting industry. The report also covers the analysis of the growth prospects in the global Solar LED Street Lighting market.

The solar LED street lighting market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems and the rising integration of the IoT with lighting systems. The increase in energy usage globally is another factor for the substantial growth in the global solar LED street lighting market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, Signify N.V. was installed 20 Philips SunStay solar street lights in Infanta Elena Park in Seville, Spain, in one housing, these solar lights have an integrated solar panel, luminaire, charge controller, and battery. These lights are also compact and easy to assemble and require less maintenance.

The commercial segment is expected to see significant market growth due to solar LED street lighting systems’ benefits in commercial applications, including no wire theft, easy installation and maintenance, no wire laying operation or complex power facilities needed, and cost-saving.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.7%. The increasing government initiative to use energy-efficient lighting technologies with decreased product cost and a growing number of manufacturing facilities. Market growth is anticipated to be further driven by the rise of solar projects, along with the demand for improved renewable energy systems.

Key participants include Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Sunna Design Inc., Dragon’s Breath Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Greenshine New Energy LLC, Signify Holding B.V., Solar Lighting International Inc, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., BISOL Group, d.o.o., and Orion Solar among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar LED Street Lighting Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Grid Connected Standalone

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solar Cell Light Pole LED lamps

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Commercial



The Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Solar LED Street Lighting industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Components

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Components

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Components

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solar LED Street Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Solar LED Street Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing government initiative to implement smart city

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of IoT

4.2.2.3. Growing use of energy-saving lighting systems

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High setup cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Solar LED Street Lighting Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Grid Connected

5.1.2. Standalone

READ MORE…!

