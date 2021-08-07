Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. According to the statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), annually across the globe, the number of individuals who experience spinal cord injury lies in the range of 250 000 and 500 000. Such injuries are majorly due to avoidable causes, comprising falls, road accidents, or violence, and individuals experiencing the condition are highly likely to suffer from premature death than healthy individuals, and the survival rate of such patients worst in the low and middle-income economies.

Further, spinal cord injury is associated with exposure to developing secondary conditions, such as urinary tract infections, pressure ulcers, muscle spasms, in death deep vein thrombosis, chronic pain, osteoporosis,, which may be incapacitating and at times result in death.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/393

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a firm involved in surgical implant, made an announcement about the completion of the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, involved in non-fusion and motion preservation spinal implant technology.

Spine biologics are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for spine implants. These are deployed to accomplish arthrodesis during the treatment of symptomatic deformity/instability treatment.

The key advantage of motion preservation spine surgery is in offering patients with major structural spinal issues a better substitute to spinal fusion that is a time-consuming procedure.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants and surgery devices market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Posterior Interbody Cervical Fusion Devices Anterior Posterior Spine Biologics Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices Spinal Decompression Devices Spine Bone Stimulators Invasive Non-Invasive Non-Fusion Devices Dynamic Stabilization Devices Artificial Discs Annulus Repair Devices Nuclear Disc Prostheses Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Spinal Fusion & Fixation Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Spinal Decompression Motion Preservation Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request for Report Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/393

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

The report performs qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market based on both the economic and non-economic factors.

It accurately indicates the regional segments expected to witness the fastest market growth rate.

• The report endows the reader with an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market, withthe market ranking of the major players and their new product launches, partnerships, and various other business expansion strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of spinal disorders

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Surging adoption of minimally invasive surgery

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in spinal devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive procedure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-implants-and-surgery-devices-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Virtual Diagnostics [email protected] https://www.google.ge/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-diagnostics-market

3D Printing Healthcare [email protected] https://www.google.com.gh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-healthcare-market

Spherical Graphite [email protected] https://www.google.com.gi/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spherical-graphite-market

Digital Biomarkers [email protected] https://www.google.gr/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-biomarkers-market

Sodium Dichromate [email protected] https://www.google.gl/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sodium-dichromate-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs