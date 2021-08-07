Sports Guns Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global market landscape of Sports Guns is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Besides, the extensive rise in the cross-border conflicts that restricts the usage of firearms, growing adoption of the Sports Guns for non-deadly self-defense are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In August 2020, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. completed its spin-off from the company named Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. announced to start trading independently and would expand their Sports Guns business through the e-commerce platform.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, the remarkable demand for the shooting games & higher proliferation of the sports events, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Guns Market on the basis of Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Training & Demonstration Recreational Sports

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Gun Stores Sport Goods Stores Online Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Sports Guns in this industry vertical?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

Who are the leading players dominating the global Sports Guns Market?

